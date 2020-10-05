Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1420 JUVE'S COSTA RETURNS TO BAYERN ON LOAN Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a season-long loan switch from Serie A champions Juventus to German club Bayern Munich.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:00 IST
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1420 JUVE'S COSTA RETURNS TO BAYERN ON LOAN

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a season-long loan switch from Serie A champions Juventus to German club Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old previously won two Bundesliga titles at Bayern during his three-year stay from 2015-18.

1350 BAYERN SIGN CHOUPO-MOTING ON ONE-YEAR DEAL Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a year-long contract. The Cameroon international joins the German club as a free agent after he left Paris St Germain at the end of his contract last season.

1306 RUDY RETURNS TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN Schalke 04 midfielder Sebastian Rudy has completed a season-long loan move to Hoffenheim, where he played from 2010-2017.

1256 PORTO'S PEREIRA JOINS PSG ON LOAN Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain have signed Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

1005 SESSEGNON MOVES TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

1002 DARMIAN SEALS LOAN SWITCH TO INTER Inter Milan have signed Italy international full back Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma.

0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds ($32 million).

($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)

