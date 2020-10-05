Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Thomas sunk, Yates dropped in Giro d'Italia stage three

Geraint Thomas's Giro d'Italia challenge was effectively over before the first climb on Monday after the Ineos-Grenadiers rider was dropped during the third stage following an early crash. Britain's 2018 Tour de France champion hit the ground in the neutral zone before the start and lost touch with the main pack ahead of the final ascent to Mount Etna, an 18.8km effort at an average gradient of 6.6%.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:03 IST
Cycling-Thomas sunk, Yates dropped in Giro d'Italia stage three

Geraint Thomas's Giro d'Italia challenge was effectively over before the first climb on Monday after the Ineos-Grenadiers rider was dropped during the third stage following an early crash.

Britain's 2018 Tour de France champion hit the ground in the neutral zone before the start and lost touch with the main pack ahead of the final ascent to Mount Etna, an 18.8km effort at an average gradient of 6.6%. Thomas ended the 150km stage some 12 minutes behind stage winner Jonathan Caceido of Ecuador, who crossed the line 51 seconds ahead of overall contenders Jakob Fuglsang and twice winner Vincenzo Nibali and 39 seconds before Dutch challenger Wilco Keldermann.

On a bad day for British riders, Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team was dropped about nine km from the finish, losing 3:31 to the other leading overall contenders. "It was about limiting our losses," said Mitchelton-Scott sports director Matt White. "It's a long race, everyone has a bad day. Unfortunately for us it's early in the race."

"We're looking at the race from a different angle. Now we're coming from behind." Portugal's Joao Almeida took the overall leader's Maglia Rosa a fraction of a second ahead of Caceido, who might regret celebrating his stage win before crossing the line.

"I cannot describe this feeling," said Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Almeida, who will have to be closely monitored by the top contenders in the coming days. "It's a dream come true. I tried to do my best on the climb and stay with the main favourites for the general classification."

It has been an eventful start to the rescheduled grand tour after Fuglsang's Astana team were hit when key climber Miguel Angel Lopez crashed out in the opening time trial and co-leader Alksandr Vlasov abandoned with a stomach bug on Sunday. Bad memories resurfaced for Welshman Thomas as he pulled out of the 2017 Giro injured five days after hitting the ground in a crash involving a race motorbike.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

With two cases, shorthanded U.S. Supreme Court opens new term amid drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death and heard arguments in two cases, opening its new term as Senate Republicans pursued quick confirmation of President Donal...

GRAPHIC-Up in smoke: California wine country counts cost of wildfire damage

When a wildfire swept down Californias Napa Valley in August, winemaker Patrick Elliot-Smith stayed put, fighting the encroaching flames with water pumps and laying fire breaks around his vines in a battle with nature that lasted three days...

FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for COVID-19

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19 since President Donald Trump revealed he had contracted the respiratory disease.The infections have roiled the presidential campaign, now in its ...

Rahul's Haryana visit cut short to single day

In a slight change in the schedule of Rahul Gandhis visit to Haryana, the Congress leader will now be arriving for a day-long visit to the state on Tuesday instead of earlier two days as part of his tractor rally against the new farm laws. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020