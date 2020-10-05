French Open: Djokovic dominates Khachanov to reach quarter-finals
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic outclassed Russia's Karen Khachanov in the fourth-round clash to progress to the quarter-finals of the French Open here at Philippe-Chatrier Court on Monday.ANI | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:39 IST
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic outclassed Russia's Karen Khachanov in the fourth-round clash to progress to the quarter-finals of the French Open here at Philippe-Chatrier Court on Monday. The world number one defeated Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals on the Parisian clay for the 11th consecutive year. It is the second straight edition in which Djokovic has reached the last eight without dropping a set.
The Serbian has accomplished that feat three times in his 16 appearances. Djokovic will next play against Pablo Carreno Busta or Daniel Altmaier for a spot in the semi-finals. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serbian
- Novak Djokovic
- the French Open
- Parisian
- French
- Djokovic
- Karen Khachanov
ALSO READ
Dawn patrol: Parisians queue in dark for COVID tests
Tennis-Nadal's Parisian procession threatened by long lay-off
Tennis-Penpix of the top men's contenders at the French Open
Tennis-Penpix of the top women's contenders at the French Open
French Open: Novak Djokovic breezes into third round with easy win