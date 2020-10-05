Soccer-Man United sign Brazilian left back Telles from Porto

Left Menu
The 27-year-old joins the club a day after they were beaten 6-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and the British media said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 16th-placed side paid Porto around 15.4 million pounds ($19.91 million). "I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United," Telles said told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/porto-and-brazil-defender-alex-telles-signs-for-united.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:53 IST
Manchester United have signed Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Portuguese side Porto on a four-year-deal, with an option to extend a further year, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 27-year-old joins the club a day after they were beaten 6-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and the British media said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 16th-placed side paid Porto around 15.4 million pounds ($19.91 million).

"I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United," Telles said told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/porto-and-brazil-defender-alex-telles-signs-for-united. "The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can't wait to pull on the famous shirt." Telles, who has one international cap for Brazil, is set join the national team for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru after completing his move to United.

He joined Porto in 2016 from after a trophy-laden spell with Turkey's Galatasaray and has helped the Portuguese side win two league titles and the Portuguese Cup, making 195 appearances for them in all competitions. Telles broke into the Brazil team last year, making his debut in a friendly against Panama.

He is set to compete with Luke Shaw and youngster Brandon Williams for the left back position at United. "He (Telles) is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for," United boss Solskjaer said. "He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad."

United, who signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam during the close season, have also been linked with a move for 33-year-old former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. ($1 = 0.7736 pounds)

