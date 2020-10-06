Soccer-Colombian keeper ruled out of World Cup qualifiers after being ordered to self-isolate

Goalkeeper David Ospina will miss Colombia's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile as his entire Napoli team has been placed into isolation by Italian health officials after two players tested positive for COVID-19, the Colombian FA said on Monday. Due to the orders of the Italian authorities, Ospina cannot travel home for the games.

Leon midfielder Yairo Moreno and Porto players Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz will also miss the matches after being ordered to self-isolate. Coach Carlos Queiroz has called up Eder Chaux of America as Ospina's replacement, and has also brought in Victor Cantillo of Corinthians, Jhon Cordoba of Hertha Berlín and Santiago Arias of Bayer Leverkusen. Colombia face Venezuela at home on Friday before travelling to Santiago to face Chile in the first rounds of qualifying matches for Qatar 2022.