Serie A president Dal Pino positive for virus
Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for the coronavirus The league says the test on Dal Pino was taken on Monday. The league judge could inflict Napoli with a 3-0 loss.PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 14:18 IST
Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for the coronavirus
The league says the test on Dal Pino was taken on Monday. It adds that the president is symptomatic and in isolation at his home
Serie A's handling of the virus has been under the spotlight after Napoli refused to travel to a game at Juventus on Sunday following positive tests for two of its players. The league judge could inflict Napoli with a 3-0 loss. AP SSCSSC
- READ MORE ON:
- Dal Pino
- Paolo Dal Pino