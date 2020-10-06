Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Prithvi Raj Yarra to replace injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in SRH squad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced that Prithvi Raj Yarra will be replacing injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:08 IST
IPL 13: Prithvi Raj Yarra to replace injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in SRH squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( Photo/ SPORTZPICS ). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced that Prithvi Raj Yarra will be replacing injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020. "Update. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season," SunRisers Hyderabad wrote on Twitter.

The 22-year-old Yarra has played 11 first-class matches, nine List A matches, and three T20 games. The left-arm medium-pacer has scalped 39 wickets in his first-class career so far and he also has four wickets in T20 cricket.

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar on Monday was ruled out of the 13th edition of the IPL with a hip injury that he sustained during their win over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 2. Speaking to ANI, sources in the team confirmed that the pacer will have to skip the cash-rich league due to the injury.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source said. Bhuvneshwar had suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over against CSK. He did try to bowl and had to stop in his stride twice before the physio decided that he needed to walk off and after that, the pacer did not take part in the game.

Speaking after the game, skipper David Warner had said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and would have to check with the physio. At the toss in the next game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Warner had said that it looked like the pacer would miss a couple of games. But the hip injury will see him miss the season as he is also an integral part of India's plans for the series against Australia that follows the IPL.

India play a full series against Australia after this which will see them fight it out in a 4-match Test series, followed by a limited-overs series. While Virat Kohli and boys were initially set to start with a T20I series with an eye on the T20 World Cup, but that plan was dropped as the coronavirus pandemic saw the showpiece event being postponed. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Our bowlers are doing wonderful job, says Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw feels that bowlers are doing a wonderful job for the side in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Before the match against RCB on Monday, Delhi Capitals were given a big blow as spinner Amit Mis...

JAG couple not being posted together due to operational situation along borders: Army to HC

Army has told the Delhi High Court that the colonel couple, who had challenged their postings to two different locations, cannot be placed at the same place due to operational situation along the borders, organizational interest and paucity...

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswan's LJP; says its alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar is "unbreakable".

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswans LJP says its alliance with Nitish Kumars JDU in Bihar is unbreakable....

Tennis-Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.World number 57 Collins raised her level after the opening nine games of the first se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020