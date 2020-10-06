Rugby-Wales coach Pivac eager to work with impressive Sheedy

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is excited to work with uncapped Callum Sheedy and secure the international future of the flyhalf, who previously represented England against the Barbarians last year. Sheedy, 24, who is also eligible for Ireland, has been in excellent form for English side Bristol Bears and has been brought into the squad for the Autumn series of matches with Gareth Anscombe sidelined and Rhys Patchell having missed the Six Nations games earlier in the year.

"He was born in Cardiff and I can tell he is Welsh through and through. He's keen to represent Wales," Pivac told reporters after naming his squad on Tuesday. "First and foremost, we've had some injuries in the 10 position. Gareth has been out for a year and Rhys Patchell is only just back.

"We want to develop some depth and cast the net a little. Callum has been playing well for Bristol. "We've spoken to all the 10s about the season that's coming. We're excited about working with him."

Former England Under-20 centre Johnny Williams, 23, is another of seven uncapped players in the selection. "I've spoken to him on and off for a number of years now, about coming to Wales. For us, it was a matter of having a look at him," Pivac said.

"He's a player who I think has an exciting future. A big guy with pace and acceleration, he's putting in work in the dark arts and defence." Wales play France in Paris in a friendly on Oct. 24, before they complete their 2020 Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland a week later.

Their Autumn Nations Cup fixtures include a trip to Dublin to face Ireland (Nov. 13), followed by home games against Georgia (Nov. 21) and England (Nov. 28).