IPL 13: MI smash 51 in last three overs to set 194 run target for RR

A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:46 IST
MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in the 18th over and 17 in the final over to get past 190 run mark. The highlights of the game were Suryakumar's scoop shots that went for fours and six.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flyer as opening batsman Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock bludgeoned the Royals' bowling attack. However, Kartik Tyagi defeated De Kock with sheer pace as he bagged his maiden IPL wicket in the fifth over. Suryakumar Yadav then joined the skipper and the duo put on the brief 39 run stand. Shreyas Gopal dismissed Rohit (35) as the right-handed batsman went against the spin but found the long-on fielder.

Gopal then dismissed Ishan Kishan on the very next ball to put a brake on Mumbai Indians' momentum. The team scored 90 runs for the loss of three wickets halfway through the innings. Jofra Archer dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 14th over after a brief 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Suryakumar continued his fine batting and smashed his eighth half-century.

In the death overs, Suryakumar and Hardik whacked the ball all around the park to enable Mumbai Indians to get past the 190 run mark. For Royals, Tyagi and Archer picked one wicket each while Gopal scalped two in the match.

