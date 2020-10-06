Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Suryakumar played a fine innings, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians' young brigade has continued to impress in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, and on Tuesday it was Suryakumar Yadav who took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers in Abu Dhabi as MI put 193 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:11 IST
IPL 13: Suryakumar played a fine innings, says Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' young brigade has continued to impress in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, and on Tuesday it was Suryakumar Yadav who took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers in Abu Dhabi as MI put 193 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls and added 76 runs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya.

Hardik himself hit an unbeaten 30 off just 19 balls and said that Mumbai Indians should be happy with the score they put on the board even as some felt that Kieron Pollard coming in could have added a few more to the total. "To be honest, we should be happy with the score. Didn't think we would get this much when we lost a couple of quick wickets, but SKY played a fine innings -- just showed the courage (after being hit on the helmet), shows the character in the team," he said.

Suryakumar was hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer as the batsman had looked to move inside the crease and hit the pacer from outside off into the square-leg region. The extra pace got the better of Suryakumar and the ball crashed into his helmet. Luckily, the blow was absorbed by the helmet and the batsman resumed his innings after being checked on by the physio. Asked about the young brigade doing well, Hardik said that the team has players who can get the job done and love the responsibility that comes with being part of the team.

"We have players who can get the job done any day, we do talk about it, everyone will take responsibility," he said. The dew has so far played a big role in the second innings of the evening games, but Hardik said he was not too sure about it and would need to see once they take the field. "Don't know about dew, I need to step out and have a look," he said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's former PM Wickremesinghe says Sirisena ignored him during security council discussion

Sri Lankans former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he was ignored by the countrys ex president Maithripala Sirisena while convening the national security council that discussed the countrys security situation before the Ea...

Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday adjourned the House sine die, ending the monsoon session a day ahead of its schedule. Opposition BJP did not participate in the proceedings during the day as a mark of protest against the denial ...

Soccer-Hughton replaces Lamouchi as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest appointed former Brighton Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton as manager on Tuesday, shortly after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a losing start to the new season. Hughton, 61, returns to management for the first time sin...

Party city Berlin slaps corona curfew on bars, restaurants

Germanys capital decided on Tuesday to impose a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars to contain surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in Berlin. City mayor Michael Mueller, a Social Democrat, said experts had pointed to two problem ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020