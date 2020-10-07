Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England's Francis out of training camp after COVID-19 positive

Northampton Saints centre Piers Francis has tested positive for COVID-19 and been excluded from this week's England training camp ahead of the autumn internationals, the national team said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 02:36 IST
Rugby-England's Francis out of training camp after COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: pixabay

Northampton Saints centre Piers Francis has tested positive for COVID-19 and been excluded from this week's England training camp ahead of the autumn internationals, the national team said on Tuesday. Francis played last Tuesday against Sale Sharks, whose final game of the season against Worcester Warriors was postponed from last Sunday to Wednesday after 16 members of their squad returned positive tests.

The outbreak also led to Northampton's last match at Gloucester being canceled, with Gloucester being awarded a 20-0 victory, due to several Northampton players being ordered to isolate after coming in to contact with infected players in their 34-14 defeat to Sale. England are holding a three-day camp this week with 28 players to prepare for their match against the Barbarians on Oct. 25 and their final, rescheduled Six Nations encounter away to Italy on Oct. 31.

England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup including fixtures against Georgia, Ireland, and Wales.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

St. Louis couple indicted for brandishing guns at protesters

A St. Louis, Missouri grand jury on Tuesday indicted a couple with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, more than three months after they brandished guns at protesters marching outside their home, their attorney said. Perso...

Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romanias top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to r...

Soccer-USL player gets six-match ban for use of homophobic slur

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games for using a homophobic slur against San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the USL Championship said in a statement httpswww.uslchampionship.comnewsarticlesho...

Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020