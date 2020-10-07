Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Open: Nadal thrashes Sinner to reach 13th Roland Garros semi-final

Rafael Nadal thrashed Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in straight sets to progress to his 13th Roland Garros semi-final early Wednesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:31 IST
French Open: Nadal thrashes Sinner to reach 13th Roland Garros semi-final
Spain's Rafael Nadal. (Photo/ Roland-Garros Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Rafael Nadal thrashed Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in straight sets to progress to his 13th Roland Garros semi-final early Wednesday. Nadal beat Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-final clash to clinch the 98th victory in his 100th match at the French Open.

"I'm very, very happy to be in the semi-finals again here at Roland Garros. No doubt that this is the most important place for me and the most beautiful place to play. [I'm] just very, very happy," ATP quoted Nadal as saying on the court. One of the toughest challenges in sports is beating Nadal on the Parisian clay. But Sinner, the reigning Next Gen ATP Finals champion, showed no fear against the 12-time champion.

The teen served for the first set and led by an early break in the second set before succumbing against the legendary lefty, who has been in devastating form this fortnight. Nadal has not lost a set en route to his 13th semi-final at this event, only dropping 34 games in 15 sets. Nadal will now face Diego Schwartzman, who thrashed Dominic Thiem in a five-set quarter-final that lasted more than five hours. The Argentine stunned Nadal two weeks ago at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Lakers hit back to beat Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James overcame sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Coming off a win in their ...

Chargebee Secures $55M in Series F Funding to Capture the Global Shift to Subscriptions

Funding to enable product expansion to service high-growth businesses to launch, adapt, and scale subscription revenue operations globally. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chargebee, Inc., the subscription billing and revenue oper...

Naidu greets RAF personnel on force's 28th raising day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted personnel of the Rapid Action Force on the organisations 28th raising dayThe Rapid Action Force is part of the Central Reserve Police Force created specially to deal with riots and riot-l...

Our top order has failed to perform: Rajasthan Royals opener Buttler

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler admitted that his sides top order has failed to perform in the last three games that has cost them dear in the Indian Premier League so far. The Royals suffered a 57 run-loss to defending champions Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020