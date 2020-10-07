Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valencia disappoints by failing to sign new players

“We could not add more costs to the squad." He said the “global situation” affecting Valencia and other clubs is not expected to improve in the short term, with the “general consensus in football” being that it could “last for two or three seasons.” “The solution is not to hide from the problem,” Murthy said.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:40 IST
Valencia disappoints by failing to sign new players

The transfer window didn't shut the way Valencia wanted. A few weeks after some of the team's top players left, the club owned by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim failed to add anyone to the squad by the transfer deadline.

Valencia coach Javi Gracia was so upset with the lack of signings that Spanish media reported he considered resigning after not getting the players he had been promised. Fan disappointment has also increased pressure on Lim, who has often been criticized for supposedly caring more about the club's financial results than the sports results.

“I understand the frustration from the fans and I understand the coach's frustration,” Valencia president Anil Murthy said Tuesday in a video published by the club. “We all wanted the same thing: strengthen the team and to improve our level. But it wasn't possible.” Murthy said Valencia couldn't act in the transfer market because its earnings had dropped from 200 million euros ($235 million) to 100 million euros ($118 million) following the coronavirus pandemic, posing a “very difficult challenge.” “We couldn't reduce the cost of the squad any further in order to bring in reinforcements,” Murthy said. “We could not add more costs to the squad." He said the “global situation” affecting Valencia and other clubs is not expected to improve in the short term, with the “general consensus in football” being that it could “last for two or three seasons.” “The solution is not to hide from the problem,” Murthy said. “The solution is to face the problem. We have to be responsible in this situation because it's what the club deserves. We have a team that has shown that it can compete. Now is the time to work harder and for everybody to come together and have a positive mindset to face this long season.” Valencia recently lost striker Rodrigo to Leeds and young forward Ferran Torres to Manchester United, while playmaker Dani Parejo and midfielder Francis Coquelin left to join rival Villarreal. The transfers reportedly brought nearly 60 million euros ($70.5 million) to the club, and fans were hopeful that at least some of that would be used on new singings to make up for the absence of the players who left.

Gracia was told when he joined the club in the offseason that new players would have been added to the squad. “We've already talked a lot about what the team needs,” Gracia said after Valencia's 2-0 home loss to Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday. “It's clear when you watch our matches.” Gracia reportedly met with Murthy before the team's practice session on Monday. Spanish media said the team's more veteran players asked Gracia not to resign.

After two consecutive seasons making it to the Champions League with fourth-place finishes in the Spanish league, Valencia had a disappointing finish last season, ending up in ninth place after a lackluster final run of games. Valencia started the season with two wins from its first five matches. Its next game, after the international break, is at Villarreal.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Lakers hit back to beat Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James overcame sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Coming off a win in their ...

Chargebee Secures $55M in Series F Funding to Capture the Global Shift to Subscriptions

Funding to enable product expansion to service high-growth businesses to launch, adapt, and scale subscription revenue operations globally. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chargebee, Inc., the subscription billing and revenue oper...

Naidu greets RAF personnel on force's 28th raising day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted personnel of the Rapid Action Force on the organisations 28th raising dayThe Rapid Action Force is part of the Central Reserve Police Force created specially to deal with riots and riot-l...

Our top order has failed to perform: Rajasthan Royals opener Buttler

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler admitted that his sides top order has failed to perform in the last three games that has cost them dear in the Indian Premier League so far. The Royals suffered a 57 run-loss to defending champions Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020