Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stafanie Taylor rejoins Adelaide Strikers for WBBL season 6

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor will rejoin Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season six.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:42 IST
Stafanie Taylor rejoins Adelaide Strikers for WBBL season 6
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor will rejoin Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season six. Taylor joined the Strikers last season. However, she made only two appearances due to international commitments and injury.

In her first match in blue, Taylor had figures of 3/26 against the Melbourne Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval. The 29-year old has been involved in the Big Bash since its inception, playing 58 matches for the Sydney Thunder.

Across her 60 WBBL matches the right-hander has scored 1074 runs at 26.20 while also taking 49 wickets and providing plenty of entertainment in the outfield. Taylor is the number one ranked ODI batter and number two ranked ODI all-rounder according to the latest ICC player rankings.

"I'm really pleased that I was able to return to the Strikers in a competition that has been so great for my career. The Strikers are a fantastic franchise and I can't wait to get started this season," Taylor said in a statement. Taylor is the third and final international for the Strikers, alongside captain Suzie Bates, and South African power hitter Laura Wolvaardt.

Strikers Head Coach Luke Williams said: "We are thrilled to be bringing Stafanie back who proved to be such an exciting player in a short period last year. We feel that we have a really balanced, all-round squad, and we all can't wait for the season to be underway." Adelaide Strikers squad: Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

The Adelaide Strikers will kick off their campaign on October 25 against the Hobart Hurricanes at Hurstville Oval. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee rejects Centre's request for meeting on farm laws

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday turned down the Central governments request for a meeting on October 8 to resolve their concerns regarding the farm laws. We got a telephone call from Union Agriculture Minister yesterday. ...

Digital Hangover: One of the Leading Guides to Provide Affiliate Marketing Services in India

As per stats, the annual revenue of 30 of publishers gets generated via Affiliate Marketing. Affiliate marketing revolves around the concept of rewarding an affiliate for the traffic they transfer to the website due to their marketing effo...

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, arrested over drug-related charges in Sushant case

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik, arrested over drug-related charges in Sushant case...

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

As the world convulses in crisis, and tens of millions of us dig in for the long haul of working from home, one question looms large who pays for the tea and toilet paperThe answer, according to the Dutch, is your bosses. And how much About...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020