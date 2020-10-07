Left Menu
SOCCER-Englishman Le Fondre leaves Sydney FC in loan switch

Two-time A-League championship-winning striker Adam Le Fondre has left Sydney FC on loan, the Australian soccer club announced on Wednesday. The English forward, whose goals were instrumental in Sydney winning the A-League Championship in both 2019 and 2020, is expected to sign for Indian Super League side Mumbai City, according to media in Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:42 IST
The English forward, whose goals were instrumental in Sydney winning the A-League Championship in both 2019 and 2020, is expected to sign for Indian Super League side Mumbai City, according to media in Australia. “I’ve had two fantastic years here at Sydney FC and have cherished every moment of my life in Australia,” Le Fondre told the club’s official website.

“We’ve had an unbelievable group of players over the last two seasons and a squad of great people. I will miss them all hugely.” The former Bolton Wanderers and Reading striker scored 18 times in his first season with Sydney as they went on to defeat Perth Glory in the A-League Grand Final before claiming another 21 goals in the recently concluded campaign as the club added a second consecutive title with victory over Melbourne City.

“Adam has had an unbelievable couple of years with the club and has had a huge influence on our squad,” said Sydney head coach Steve Corica. “He has barely missed a minute of football since arriving and has shown true commitment in every second on the pitch; his performances have been second to none.

“To stand in his way would not be just reward for the service he has given us, and we wish him the best. “We have some good young strikers at the club who deserve their chance and we have already begun the search to replace Adam.”

