Soccer-Ukraine include retired goalkeeper, 45, in squad to face France

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:58 IST
Ukraine have included 45-year-old retired goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy in the squad for Wednesday's friendly against France after three other keepers tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation (UAF) said. Shovkovskiy, who retired in 2016 and has made around 90 appearances for Ukraine, is currently assistant to head coach Andriy Shevchenko.

The UAF said in a statement that he is in "good physical shape" and will provide emergency backup to Georgiy Bushchan, currently their only fit goalkeeper. Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, along with midfielder Taras Stepanenko, both missed the trip to Paris after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the UAF said that goalkeepers Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv had also tested positive. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

