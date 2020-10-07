Left Menu
Frustrating defeat against MI but love playing in IPL: Jos Butler

After suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler said although it was a "frustrating result", he loves playing in this tournament.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:09 IST
Jos Buttler (Photo/ Jos Buttler Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler said although it was a "frustrating result", he loves playing in this tournament. "Frustrating result last night but love playing in the @IPL!" Buttler tweeted.

Mumbai Indians put out a very dominating performance to trounce Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led team scored 193 runs after opting to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while James Pattinson and Trent Boult picked two wickets each in the match as Rajasthan Royals were all out on 136 runs.

Buttler was the highest run-getter from Rajasthan Royals, scoring 70 runs during the chase but it was not enough to guide his team to the victory. This was Rajasthan Royals' third successive defeat in the tournament. The team will now take on Delhi Capitals on October 9.

