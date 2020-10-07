Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Eifel Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won there in 2011, Sebastian Vettel in 2013. - RACE WINS Six times world champion Hamilton has 90 victories from 260 starts and can equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 on Sunday. Bottas's racing number is 77, the gap between Hamilton and Verstappen. All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:12 IST
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Eifel Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday's Eifel Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring in Germany, the 11th race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 5.148km. Total distance: 308.617km (60 laps)

The last F1 race at the Nuerburgring was in 2013. Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari one minute 29.468 seconds. (2004)

Start time: 1210GMT (1410 local) NUERBURGRING

Formula One has raced at the circuit, in Germany's Eifel region, twice before in October (in 1984 and 1995) and conditions are likely to be cold and wet. The last time F1 raced at the Nuerburgring, there were four German drivers on the grid. This time there is only one -- Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Michael Schumacher won five times at the circuit and his son Mick makes his F1 weekend debut this weekend, taking part in first Friday practice with Alfa Romeo. Lewis Hamilton won there in 2011, Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

- RACE WINS

Six times world champion Hamilton has 90 victories from 260 starts and can equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 on Sunday. Vettel is the next closest on 53. Hamilton has won six of 10 races so far in 2020 and Mercedes eight of them. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has won two, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly one each.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 110 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 96 career poles.

Mercedes have started every race on pole this season. -

PODIUM Hamilton has a record 159 career podiums.

- POINTS

Hamilton has a record 43 points finishes in a row, which is also the record for successive classified finishes. The Briton, who races with the number 44, leads Bottas by 44 points. The Finn is 33 ahead of third-placed Verstappen (number 33). Bottas's racing number is 77, the gap between Hamilton and Verstappen.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season. -

MILESTONE Kimi Raikkonen is set for a record 323rd F1 start, one more than Brazilian Rubens Barrichello.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC panel deputy chief alleges corruption, chairman rebuffs

Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the BJP-led NDMC, Vijender Yadav on Wednesday stoked a controversy during its meeting by alleging corruption in a corporation department, prompting civic officials to leave the proceedings midway...

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The US Natio...

'Immunity booster' medicines of Patanjali being given to asymptomatic coronavirus patients in Indore

Ayurvedic medicines of Swami Ramdevs Patanjali Research Foundation Trust are being given to boost the immunity of asymptomatic coronavirus patients at COVID care centres in Indore. Earlier in June, the Madhya Pradesh gave permission to the ...

Have political will to implement bold steps to curb air pollution in Delhi: Kejriwal

There is political will to implement bold steps to tackle pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at Daring Cities 2020 conference on Wednesday, asserting the odd-even scheme by his government brought down pollution in India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020