Sports News Roundup: Nadal learned from Rome defeat by Schwartzman; Tsitsipas reaches French Open semis with Rublev win and more

Nadal learned from Rome defeat by Schwartzman, says Moya

Rafa Nadal will be a tougher proposition for Diego Schwartzman than he was in Rome last month when they meet in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday, says Nadal's coach Carlos Moya. Twelve-times French Open champion Nadal was surprisingly beaten 6-2 7-5 by the Argentine in the Rome quarters -- Schwartzman's first win over the Spaniard in 10 meetings.

Tsitsipas reaches French Open semis with Rublev win

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his second Grand Slam semi-final as he raised his game after a slow start to defeat Russian Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-2 6-3 at the French Open on Wednesday. Before the quarter-final on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded Rublev had won both previous tour-level meetings against fellow 22-year-old Tsitsipas with their last encounter less than two weeks ago in the final in Hamburg.

Kenin battles into French Open semi-finals

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin claimed her maiden French Open semi-final spot as she fought to a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory against fellow American Danielle Collins on Wednesday. The Australian Open champion was kept on her toes for two sets by an opponent who had beaten her in their previous encounters before strolling through the decider to set up a clash with Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers to save over $280 million with 'simplification' measures

Organisers of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics announced on Wednesday that they will be introducing cost-cutting measures to save 30 billion yen ($283 million) as they plan to be a 'role model' for future Games. In March, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is investigating claims by Belarus athletes they are being discriminated against because of their political views, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 election that confirmed another term for President Alexander Lukashenko.

Titans' COVID count at 24 after two more positives

More positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday are forcing the Tennessee Titans to cancel their planned return to the field on Wednesday. ESPN reported two players tested positive after the Titans had two consecutive days with no new cases. There is concern the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills will not take place.

Czech Kvitova powers past Siegemund to make second French Open semis

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a powerful display to breeze past unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her second semi-final at the French Open after a gap of eight years. The 30-year-old, a two-times champion at Wimbledon, reached the last four stage on the claycourts at Roland Garros in 2012 and was yet to lose a set at this year's tournament in Paris, which has lost the top three seeds in the women's draw.

Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots cancelled a practice scheduled for Wednesday after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, according to the National Football League's website. Gilmore, who played in the team's game on Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, tested positive on Tuesday and underwent additional testing to confirm the result, the website reported.

Raikkonen set for one record, Hamilton hopes for another

Formula One is set for a record-breaking weekend when the Nuerburgring hosts the first Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday and one of them at least will not have Lewis Hamilton's name on it. While the six times world champion has a second go at matching Michael Schumacher's 91 career wins at the German's home circuit, Kimi Raikkonen will line up for his 323rd grand prix start after equalling Brazilian Rubens Barrichello's record in Russia two weeks ago.

Report: Chiefs all negative following MNF vs Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs players and personnel tested for COVID-19 were all negative on Tuesday, but results are being eagerly anticipated Wednesday following news of additional concerns in New England. ESPN reported the Chiefs would undergo testing Wednesday before a decision is made about the team's practice schedule.