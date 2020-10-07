Soccer-Scotland's Armstrong tests positive for COVID-19

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong will miss Thursday's Euro play-off semi-final against Israel after testing positive for COVID-19 while team mates Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie are also ruled out as they were in contact with the 28-year-old. The Scottish Football Association confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the trio would also miss UEFA Nations League games against Slovakia (Oct. 11) and Czech Republic (Oct. 14).

"... Armstrong has returned a positive test for COVID-19... (he) returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning," the Scottish FA said. Armstrong will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Oct. 6.

He could return for his Premier League club Southampton's next match at Chelsea on Oct. 17.