Neymar doubtful for World Cup qualifiers with back pain
Brazil striker Neymar left Wednesday's training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday's opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Footage published by Brazil's soccer confederation on social media showed Neymar putting his hands on his back and kneeling on the pitch. Brazil has already lost two starters for the opening rounds of World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both injured..PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:36 IST
Brazil striker Neymar left Wednesday's training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday's opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at the training ground in Teresopolis that Neymar had already started getting treatment but that it was too soon to say whether he'll be fit for the game at the Neoquimica Arena in Sao Paulo.
"The next 24 hours will be important to see how he will recover," Lasmar said. Footage published by Brazil's soccer confederation on social media showed Neymar putting his hands on his back and kneeling on the pitch.
Brazil has already lost two starters for the opening rounds of World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both injured..
