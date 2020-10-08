Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar doubtful for World Cup qualifiers with back pain

Brazil striker Neymar left Wednesday's training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday's opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Footage published by Brazil's soccer confederation on social media showed Neymar putting his hands on his back and kneeling on the pitch. Brazil has already lost two starters for the opening rounds of World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both injured..

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:36 IST
Neymar doubtful for World Cup qualifiers with back pain

Brazil striker Neymar left Wednesday's training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday's opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at the training ground in Teresopolis that Neymar had already started getting treatment but that it was too soon to say whether he'll be fit for the game at the Neoquimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

"The next 24 hours will be important to see how he will recover," Lasmar said. Footage published by Brazil's soccer confederation on social media showed Neymar putting his hands on his back and kneeling on the pitch.

Brazil has already lost two starters for the opening rounds of World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both injured..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Regeneron antibodies in demand after Trump treatment, doctors seek more dataPatients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs after U.S. President Donald Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020