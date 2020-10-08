Golf-Koepka to return for CJ Cup next week
As a past champion, I commend everyone at the CJ Cup for moving forward." This year's CJ Cup, which was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features a star-studded 78-man field that includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:58 IST
Brooks Koepka will make his return from a two-month injury layoff at the PGA Tour's CJ Cup next week. The four-time major winner has not featured since August's Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut. The 30-year-old American withdrew from the FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts before skipping the U.S. Open due to a knee injury.
"Excited to get back out there at next week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. It's been a challenging but productive two months of rehabbing my injury," Koepka, who has managed just two top-10 finishes in 13 tournaments this year, said on Twitter. "Looking forward to starting the new season in Vegas! As a past champion, I commend everyone at the CJ Cup for moving forward."
This year's CJ Cup, which was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features a star-studded 78-man field that includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
- READ MORE ON:
- Justin Thomas
- Koepka
- Rory McIlroy
- Johnson
- Tour
- Jon Rahm
- the CJ Cup
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson urges 'spirit of togetherness' to combat virus
British PM Johnson defends test and trace system to tackle coronavirus
PM Johnson says UK has a massive package of measures to protect jobs
UK PM Johnson calls on leaders to build back greener after coronavirus
UK PM Johnson has faith in top medical officer - health minister