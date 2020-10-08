Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Diego Schwartzman v Rafa Nadal

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST
A look at the key facts and records of Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Spaniard Rafa Nadal before their French Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): 12-DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN

Age: 28 ATP ranking: 14 (Highest: 11)

Grand Slam titles: 0 Career ATP titles: 3

2019 French Open performance: Second round Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) 6-0 6-1 6-3

Second round: Lorenzo Giustino (Italy) 6-1 7-5 6-0 Third round: Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3

Fourth round: Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) 6-1 6-3 6-4 Quarter-finals: Dominic Thiem (Austria) 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2

Italian Open runner-up Schwartzman has continued where he left off in Rome, dropping only two sets en route to the last four in Paris. Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal five-setter to reach his maiden French Open semi-final.

The Argentine will have his work cut out against Nadal, who has beaten him in nine of their 10 meetings. 2-RAFA NADAL

Age: 34 ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) Career ATP titles: 85

2019 French Open performance: Winner Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Second round: Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 6-3 Third round: Stefano Travaglia (Italy) 6-1 6-4 6-0

Fourth round: Sebastian Korda (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 6-2 Quarter-finals: Jannik Sinner (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1

Nadal, bidding for a record-equalling 20th major, is yet to drop a set in Paris this year. The Spaniard faced his first real test in the quarter-finals against Italian teenager Jannik Sinner but came through unscathed, rallying from a break down in the first two sets to seal a straight-sets victory.

Standing between Nadal and a record-extending 13th French Open final is Schwartzman, who defeated the Spaniard in the Italian Open quarter-finals last month. HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nadal leads 9-1

2020 Schwartzman d Nadal 6-2 7-5 (Rome, clay) 2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-1 6-2 (Davis Cup, hard)

2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-4 7-5 6-2 (U.S. Open, hard) 2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-1 (Indian Wells, hard)

2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 (French Open, clay) 2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 (Madrid, clay)

2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 (Australian Open, hard) 2017 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 (Monte Carlo, clay)

2015 Nadal d Schwartzman 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 (U.S. Open, hard) 2013 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 (Acapulco, clay) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

