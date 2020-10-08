Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sergio Ramos achieves new milestone during clash against Portugal

After featuring in Spain's friendly match against Portugal, Sergio Ramos on Thursday achieved a new milestone as the Real Madrid player secured the national team's record for the most minutes played.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:21 IST
Sergio Ramos achieves new milestone during clash against Portugal
Sergio Ramos (Photo/ Real Madrid Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After featuring in Spain's friendly match against Portugal, Sergio Ramos on Thursday achieved a new milestone as the Real Madrid player secured the national team's record for the most minutes played. Ramos has racked up 13,340 minutes for Spain to surpass Iker Casillas's record (13,336) as the Spanish national team player to have chalked up the most minutes.

Ramos has reached this figure 15 years after having made his national team debut, which came back on March 26, 2005, in the 3-0 win over China. In addition, Ramos is also Spain's record appearance-maker. His outing against Portugal was his 173rd cap and he lies top of these standings, ahead of Casillas (167) and Xavi (133).

The friendly match against Portugal ended in a goalless draw. Spain will now compete against Switzerland in the Nations League on October 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid court annuls central government's COVID curbs on city

A Madrid court on Thursday struck down a government order imposing a partial coronavirus lockdown on the Spanish capital, ruling in favour of the Madrid region in a standoff with national authorities just before a long holiday weekend. Unde...

CBI books YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in loan default case

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in connection with a case of alleged default of Rs 826-crore loan by Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd in which he is a director, officials said on Thursday. The agency has registered the case against...

IMF calls on Ukraine to guard central bank governance criteria

The International Monetary Fund has urged Ukraine to adhere to a framework on central bank governance developed with its help, after two senior officials were censured for comments in the media, the IMFs representative in the country said o...

PM invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agri, manufacturing sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his governments latest labour and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market. With its vibrant democracy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020