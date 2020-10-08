Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia
The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced bunch after a short climb and launched his sprint some 100 metres from the line to win by a big margin. Australian Michael Matthews was second with Italian Fabio Felline coming home third at the end of a 188-km ride from Castrovillari. "It was amazing.
French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this year's Giro d'Italia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday. The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced bunch after a short climb and launched his sprint some 100 metres from the line to win by a big margin.
Australian Michael Matthews was second with Italian Fabio Felline coming home third at the end of a 188-km ride from Castrovillari. "It was amazing. The climb was really hard and I dropped a few positions down in the bunch but I came back in the short descent," said Demare.
"I stayed in the wheels, did not brake to move a few positions up and then I gave everything I had in the sprint." Portuguese Joao Almeida retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.
