Kerala Blasters' pre-season squad begins training

The pre-season squad of Kerala Blasters FC started training in Goa on Thursday under the club's Assistant coach, Ishfaq Ahmed, prior to Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:02 IST
Kerala Blasters' pre-season squad begins training
Kerala Blasters' pre-season squad begin training . Image Credit: ANI

The pre-season squad of Kerala Blasters FC started training in Goa on Thursday under the club's Assistant coach, Ishfaq Ahmed, prior to Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The club, in a statement, said in adherence to all league guidelines and taking necessary prerequisites of this pandemic period, the KBFC players stepped out to the Duler Stadium, Mapusa post quarantine, for a few days, before switching to the ground at Peddem Sports Complex, the official training venue of the club for the season.

The current pre-season squad includes the following players: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bilal Husain Khan, and Muheet Shabir;

Defenders: Denechandra Meitei, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Sandeep Singh, Kenstar Kharshong; Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, Arjun Jayaraj, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Gotimayum Muktasana, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Rahul KP, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth K, Ritwik Das, Nongdamba Naorem, Sergio Cidoncha, Facundo Pereyra, Vicente Gomez Umpierrez;

Forwards: Shaiborlang Kharpan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Gary Hooper. In addition to the above, the remaining foreign add-ons will soon be joining the team in the coming weeks. The club's newly announced squad also includes seven young starlets from their Reserve team.

The full-fledged training of the new squad will commence with the arrival of the foreign contingent and the complete coaching staff to India. (ANI)

