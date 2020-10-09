Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Diego Schwartzman v Rafa Nadal

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:44 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Diego Schwartzman v Rafa Nadal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A look at the key facts and records of Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Spaniard Rafa Nadal before their French Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

12-DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN Age: 28

ATP ranking: 14 (Highest: 11) Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 3 2019 French Open performance: Second round

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020) ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) 6-0 6-1 6-3 Second round: Lorenzo Giustino (Italy) 6-1 7-5 6-0

Third round: Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3 Fourth round: Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) 6-1 6-3 6-4

Quarter-finals: Dominic Thiem (Austria) 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 Italian Open runner-up Schwartzman has continued where he left off in Rome, dropping only two sets en route to the last four in Paris.

Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal five-setter to reach his maiden French Open semi-final. The Argentine will have his work cut out against Nadal, who has beaten him in nine of their 10 meetings.

2-RAFA NADAL Age: 34

ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1) Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Career ATP titles: 85 2019 French Open performance: Winner

Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) 6-4 6-4 6-2 Second round: Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 6-3

Third round: Stefano Travaglia (Italy) 6-1 6-4 6-0 Fourth round: Sebastian Korda (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 6-2

Quarter-finals: Jannik Sinner (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1 Nadal, bidding for a record-equalling 20th major, is yet to drop a set in Paris this year.

The Spaniard faced his first real test in the quarter-finals against Italian teenager Jannik Sinner but came through unscathed, rallying from a break down in the first two sets to seal a straight-sets victory. Standing between Nadal and a record-extending 13th French Open final is Schwartzman, who defeated the Spaniard in the Italian Open quarter-finals last month.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nadal leads 9-1 2020 Schwartzman d Nadal 6-2 7-5 (Rome, clay)

2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-1 6-2 (Davis Cup, hard) 2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-4 7-5 6-2 (U.S. Open, hard)

2019 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-1 (Indian Wells, hard) 2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 (French Open, clay)

2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 (Madrid, clay) 2018 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 (Australian Open, hard)

2017 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 (Monte Carlo, clay) 2015 Nadal d Schwartzman 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 (U.S. Open, hard)

2013 Nadal d Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 (Acapulco, clay) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

