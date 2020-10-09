Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 01:34 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age: 33

ATP ranking: 1 (Highest: 1) Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

Career ATP titles: 81 2019 French Open performance: Semi-final

Best French Open performance: Winner (2016) ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Mikael Ymer (Sweden) 6-0 6-2 6-3 Second round: Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Third round: Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros (Colombia) 6-0 6-3 6-2 Fourth round: Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-4 6-3 6-3

Quarter-finals: Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 Djokovic is two wins away from becoming only the third male player in history to win all four Grand Slams twice.

But concerns remain over his fitness after he suffered neck and shoulder problems during his four-set quarter-final victory over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in their only previous meeting on clay - the final of the 2019 Madrid Open.

5-STEFANOS TSITSIPAS Age: 22

ATP ranking: 6 (Highest: 5) Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 5 2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020) ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Jaume Munar (Spain) 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 Second round: Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 6-4 6-2

Third round: Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-1 6-2 3-1 ret. Fourth round: Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2

Quarter-finals: Andrey Rublev (Russia) 7-5 6-2 6-3 Tsitsipas sailed into his maiden Roland Garros semi-final with a straight sets victory over Andrey Rublev, exacting revenge for his loss to the Russian in the Hamburg final.

The Greek looked poised for an early exit when he dropped the first two sets of his first-round clash against Jaume Munar but dug deep to grind out the victory and has since won 14 consecutive sets. Tsitsipas faces his toughest test yet in Djokovic, who has beaten the Greek in three of their five meetings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Djokovic leads 3-2 2020 Djokovic d Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 (Dubai, hard)

2019 Djokovic d Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 (Paris, hard) 2019 Tsitsipas d Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-3 (Shanghai, hard)

2019 Djokovic d Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 (Madrid, clay) 2018 Tsitsipas d Djokovic 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 (Canada, hard)

