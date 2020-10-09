Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-AFC moves all East Asia Champions League games to Qatar

"We can now build on the success of the AFC Champions League (West) while looking forward to the remaining exciting matches in Asia's premier club competition." The QFA said it carried out more than 7,900 COVID-19 tests which returned a positive rate of 1.7% during the West Zone tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:46 IST
Soccer-AFC moves all East Asia Champions League games to Qatar

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday said it has moved all remaining Asian Champions League games for East zone sides to Qatar from Malaysia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games, including remaining group matches, will now take place from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13 in Doha, which earlier this week saw the conclusion of West zone matches where Iran's Persepolis advanced to the Dec. 19 final.

The AFC said Qatar won a reopened bidding process to host the matches. It said it had reopened bidding after rescheduling the East zone matches from October because of the complexity of the competition in the face of the pandemic. East zone sides hail from China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand.

"We are extremely grateful for the outstanding support of the QFA (Qatar Football Association)," AFC secretary general Dato Windsor John said in an earlier statement. "We can now build on the success of the AFC Champions League (West) while looking forward to the remaining exciting matches in Asia's premier club competition."

The QFA said it carried out more than 7,900 COVID-19 tests which returned a positive rate of 1.7% during the West Zone tournament. The local organisers said all team members and visitors will be tested upon arrival and throughout the tournament.

"We are very happy to provide a safe environment for the AFC in order to complete the AFC Champions League and look forward to hosting the leading clubs from the east of the region during November and December," QFA general secretary Mansoor Al Ansari said in a statement. Steve Corica, head coach of Sydney FC, one of three Australian teams in the competition, said with the arrangements set, his side could now look forward to the challenge.

"It's pleasing to now know where we'll be playing and when, and we're looking forward to the trip providing we get the right bio-security clearances and approvals," he said. "We have unfinished business in Group H and the boys are really looking forward to getting stuck back in against the best in Asia."

The Asian Champions League was suspended in March due to the pandemic. West zone games were moved to Qatar when playing resumed last month. Despite stringent bio-security measures, several teams were affected by the novel coronavirus, with last year's winners Al Hilal axed from the competition after they reached the knockout phase with a game to spare.

The Saudi side had 30 players and staff infected by COVID-19 and so were unable to field the minimum number of players required for their final group match.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism, boon to economy

Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the eight-day Golden Week holiday, spending the equivalent of tens of billions of dollars at a time when China is seeking to boost consumer spending to stimulate the economy. The ...

EXPLAINER-How Georgia could leave voters guessing until January about U.S. Senate control

When the dust settles next month and all the ballots are counted, Americans still may not know until January which party will control the U.S. Senate for the next two years thanks to an unusual confluence of events in Georgia.Two Senate sea...

Frozen 3: Disney plans to introduce changes for making it appropriate for young generations

Frozen 3 is yet to get an official release date but the imminent movie is always under discussion. One major reason is Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film ...

Officials called to work on report of community affected by Nandoni Dam construction

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo has instructed the departmental officials to move with speed in implementing remedial actions contained in the Public Protectors report on the construction of Nandoni Dam.The Public Protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020