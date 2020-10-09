Left Menu
MTDC, MCA sign pact for tour of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Maharashtra Tourism MinisterAaditya Thackeray on Friday said the Maharashtra TourismDevelopment Corporation (MTDC) and the Mumbai CricketAssociation (MCA) have signed an agreement for the stadiumexperience tour of Wankhede Stadium here Wankhede Stadium, owned by the MCA, is one of theiconic stadiums in the country and has hosted severalmemorable matches including the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cupfinal Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "This afternoon,MTDC signed an MoU with the @MumbaiCricAssoc for the WankhedeStadium Experience tour.

Maharashtra Tourism MinisterAaditya Thackeray on Friday said the Maharashtra TourismDevelopment Corporation (MTDC) and the Mumbai CricketAssociation (MCA) have signed an agreement for the stadiumexperience tour of Wankhede Stadium here

Wankhede Stadium, owned by the MCA, is one of theiconic stadiums in the country and has hosted severalmemorable matches including the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cupfinal

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "This afternoon,MTDC signed an MoU with the @MumbaiCricAssoc for the WankhedeStadium Experience tour. This stadium isn't just a place forfans, but devotees of cricket as well. We intend to make thispilgrimage to Wankhede, a moment to remember happily forlife!" As per the MoU, a copy of which is in possession ofPTI, the MTDC will work closely with the MCA to facilitatecricket tourism in Mumbai and MMR region and all activitiesincidental to it, including guided tour of Wankhede Stadiumand obtaining necessary permissions from the concerneddepartments of the state, as per the existing policies of thestate government.

