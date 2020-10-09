Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Full-strength Germany eyeing first Nations League win in Ukraine

They had also lost 4-0 to Spain in September in the Nations League. "Everyone of my players is fit and we are all very motivated," Loew said. Many of their players who will play against us were rested in that game," Loew said. "I also saw how they played against Switzerland (for a 2-1 win in September).

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:57 IST
Soccer-Full-strength Germany eyeing first Nations League win in Ukraine

Germany will be finally at full strength as they look to bag their first victory in the Nations League against hosts Ukraine on Saturday, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday. Loew, whose team took the lead three times but stumbled to a 3-3 draw against Turkey in a friendly on Wednesday, will have a full squad to chose from with several Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players back as well as striker Timo Werner and experienced playmaker Toni Kroos.

The Germans, fielding several makeshift teams due to the extended season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drew their last three matches since September, having taken the lead in all of them. "The biggest and most important task is to win against Ukraine," Loew told a news conference. "In the last few games we found resistance. We now must try to overcome that."

"Of course there have been a few games where we gave up control. We need to maintain control of the game, find solutions." Ukraine had an even worse dress rehearsal for the game, suffering a 7-1 defeat to France in Paris. They had also lost 4-0 to Spain in September in the Nations League.

"Everyone of my players is fit and we are all very motivated," Loew said. "But we are not blinded by the result of Ukraine in France. Many of their players who will play against us were rested in that game," Loew said.

"I also saw how they played against Switzerland (for a 2-1 win in September). Ukraine have very good quality and have developed under coach Andriy Shevchenko." The Germans are on two points in the group from two games, with Spain in top spot on four and Ukraine in second a point behind.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's poor squeezed by less virus aid, surging food costs

Many people in Brazil are struggling to cope with less pandemic aid from the government and jumping food prices, with millions expected to slip back into poverty. Brazils government, starting this month, halved the amount of its monthly eme...

Alleging police apathy, woman climbs tower near MP CM's home

A 27-year-old woman climbed a tower near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence here on Friday evening alleging police apathy to her complaints against a man who she said teased and assaulted her earlier this week. S...

PM's wind turbines idea generates political heat; Rahul takes a dig, BJP leaders hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modis suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the fo...

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to miss World Cup season opener with back issue

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin said on Friday she will miss next weeks World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria with a back injury. The 25-year-old American, a three-time World Cup overall champion who last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020