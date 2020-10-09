Left Menu
It was the ray of hope, says Sandesh Jhingan as sporting action resumes in India

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan feels "extremely happy" that sporting action has resumed in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:24 IST
Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan (Photo/ISL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan feels "extremely happy" that sporting action has resumed in India. I-League Qualifiers 2020 kicked-off on Thursday with clubs Bhawanipore and Mohammedan starting their journey with a win.

Bhawanipore defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 while Mohammedan eased past Garhwal 1-0 to start their campaign on high. "It was the ray of hope which we all were waiting for. Everyone missed sports in India. It is remarkable that sporting action is back. I need to thank all the people who have risked their lives and are working relentlessly behind the scenes to make it safe for us all - the players, the officials," AIFF quoted Jhingan as saying.

"I wish that with all the safety measures being practised, maintained and followed, other sports will also get back on track soon," he added. Mohammedan's next game is against ARA FC on Sunday and Garhwal will lock horns with Bengaluru United on the same day.

