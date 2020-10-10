Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-FIA approves ban on Racing Point-style 'reverse engineering'

Formula One's governing body approved on Friday a ban on the sort of 'reverse engineering' that allowed the Racing Point team to compete this season with a car resembling last year's title-winning Mercedes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 00:49 IST
Motor racing-FIA approves ban on Racing Point-style 'reverse engineering'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Formula One's governing body approved on Friday a ban on the sort of 'reverse engineering' that allowed the Racing Point team to compete this season with a car resembling last year's title-winning Mercedes. The FIA said its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) had approved changes to the 2021 technical regulations "that will prevent the extensive use of reverse engineering of rival designs for the design of a car's aerodynamic surfaces."

Canadian-owned Racing Point caused controversy when their 'Pink Mercedes' was unveiled. The design led to a protest by rivals Renault, with Racing Point fined 400,000 euros ($473,040) by stewards and docked 15 points for copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts.

The team were allowed to continue competing without having to redesign the offending parts. An appeal by those who wanted a tougher punishment, and by Racing Point against it, was dropped by all parties after the FIA issued a clarification.

"The collaboration between FIA, Formula One and the teams has produced a series of acts... which clarify the responsibilities of each championship participant in the design of the components of a single-seater," Ferrari said at the time. The WMSC also gave final approval to the sport's new Concorde Agreement governing the sport for the next five years. All 10 teams had agreed it already with commercial rights holders Liberty Media. ($1 = 0.8456 euros)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland says Swiss hostage in Mali has been killed

Switzerlands Foreign Ministry has said a Swiss woman who was held hostage in Mali has been killed by an Islamist group. The ministry said in a statement on Friday that it was informed by the French authorities that the hostage, whose name w...

Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Delta bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

The streets in this southwest Louisiana city were deserted on Friday as residents fled ahead of Hurricane Delta, filling hotels or taking shelter away from the storms path. Deltas winds weakened slightly to 110 miles per hour 175 kph ahead ...

Swiss hostage in Mali killed - Swiss foreign ministry

The Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday it had been informed by French authorities that a Swiss hostage who had been held in Mali for four years was dead. She was apparently killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama...

Race tightening between Bolivia's main candidates as election nears, poll shows

The race is tightening between Bolivias two main presidential candidates, according to an opinion poll released on Friday, though many voters said they were still undecided with little more than a week ahead of the crucial vote. Socialist c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020