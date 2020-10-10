Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It's his house': Nadal vs. Djokovic in French Open final

Nadal, who is 34, is next among men with 19; Djokovic, 33, stands third with 17. After Sunday, either Nadal will pull even with Federer for the first time since they were tied with zero apiece, or Djokovic will gain on the leading duo and the totals will read 20-19-18.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:53 IST
'It's his house': Nadal vs. Djokovic in French Open final

Go all the way back to June 8, 2006, when Rafael Nadal moved on at the French Open after his 19-year-old, 63rd-ranked opponent in the quarterfinals quit because of a bad back while trailing two sets to none. That opponent's assessment of Nadal after facing him for the first time as pros: “He's the best on this surface, but he's not unbeatable. That's for sure.” Hmmmm.

That foe? Novak Djokovic. Fast-forward to the final at Roland Garros on Sunday, when No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Nadal will stand across from each other once again at Court Philippe Chatrier, only this time in October after the tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be their 56th tour-level meeting — more than any other pair of men in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

And let's not forget the big picture: This match carries significant weight in the Grand Slam standings that so many fans, and the players themselves, keep tabs on. Roger Federer, who is 39 and missed most of this season after having two knee operations, owns the men's record of 20 major championships. Nadal, who is 34, is next among men with 19; Djokovic, 33, stands third with 17.

After Sunday, either Nadal will pull even with Federer for the first time since they were tied with zero apiece, or Djokovic will gain on the leading duo and the totals will read 20-19-18. For now, this is how each has filled his trophy cabinet: — Djokovic: 8 at the Australian Open, 5 at Wimbledon, 3 at the U.S. Open, 1 at the French Open; — Nadal: 12 at the French Open, 4 at the U.S. Open, 2 at Wimbledon, 1 at the Australian Open; — Federer: 8 at Wimbledon, 6 at the Australian Open, 5 at the U.S. Open, 1 at the French Open.

All three are greats of the game, regardless of where the numbers end up, of course. Still, as much as Nadal wouldn't engage in a discussion about his chance to catch Federer after beating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the semifinals Friday, he did acknowledge that “it's good for tennis” if others talk about it.

Rest assured, they will. Much in the way that for years, people will debate which of the Big Three duos had the most intriguing head-to-head matchup: Federer vs. Nadal, Djokovic vs. Federer, or Nadal vs. Djokovic.

“He's definitely my greatest rival,” Djokovic said about Nadal on Friday after getting past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals. “Playing him in so many great matches, of course the past will have some effect, in terms of respect towards each other, I guess -- motivation to get out on the court and play your best, knowing that we both have to be at our best in order to win against each other.” Nadal called Djokovic, who is 37-1 in 2020, the lone loss via disqualification at the U.S. Open last month, “one of the toughest opponents possible.” “The only thing I know is: To play against Novak, I need to play my best. Without playing my best tennis, (the) situation is very difficult,” Nadal said. “I know that is a court that I have been playing well (on) for such a long time, so that helps.” Djokovic leads 29-26 overall. Nadal leads 9-6 in Grand Slam matches, including 6-1 at the French Open.

They're tied 4-all in major finals. And while Nadal is 99-2 over his remarkable career at Roland Garros -- “It's his house,” Djokovic said — it is worth noting that one of those defeats came courtesy of Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals.

“I hopefully will be able to play my best tennis, because that's what's going to be needed in order to have a shot at the trophy,” said Djokovic, describing Nadal on red clay as “the biggest obstacle and challenge that you can have.” “This is what it comes down to. I've been there; I've done it,” he said. “I understand what needs to be done and how I need to prepare myself. I'm looking forward to it.”.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

Its a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction become so chaotic that the U.S. military would intervene The answer is yes, but only in an ...

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's Far East

Police in Russias Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response to what they called an illegal attempt to erect protest tents in a central squar...

Ricky Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer

Learning the art of playing a perfect pull shot from the peerless Ricky Ponting is a dream that Shimron Hetmyer is living during his stint with the Delhi Capitals. The explosive middle-order batsman showed glimpses of his destructive sel...

Kyrgyz deputy speaker calls for new nomination of prime minister fearing more unrest

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, October 10 ANISputnik - Aida Kasymalieva, the Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, said on Saturday that it was necessary to nominate a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister as the current pick, Sadyr Japarov,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020