Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC look to bounce back

They are a very well-drilled unit that has everyone on the pitch playing out a very clear game plan," said Hood. "They posed a serious challenge (in their last game against Mohammedan SC) for the three points right until the end with their intensity, physicality and collective play both on and off the ball." Garhwal FC head coach Vikas Rawat was appreciative of the efforts put in by FC Bengaluru United to play an expansive style of football.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 16:41 IST
FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC look to bounce back

Having lost their respective opening games of the I-League Qualifiers 2020, FC Bengaluru United and Garhwal FC will look to get off the mark when they lock horns at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Sunday. This is the first sporting event to be held in India post the seven-month long COVID-19-forced hiatus.

On the eve of the match on Saturday, Bengaluru head coach Richard Hood sounded cautious, stating that he expects nothing less than a "hard battle" from the Delhi-based side. "We have maintained right from the start that there are no favourites or underdogs in this tournament and Garhwal proved us right. They are a very well-drilled unit that has everyone on the pitch playing out a very clear game plan," said Hood.

"They posed a serious challenge (in their last game against Mohammedan SC) for the three points right until the end with their intensity, physicality and collective play both on and off the ball." Garhwal FC head coach Vikas Rawat was appreciative of the efforts put in by FC Bengaluru United to play an expansive style of football. However, he implied that his charges will have their own plans of putting the ball in the Bengaluru net. "Bengaluru are a strong team. We have obviously read them and seen what they are capable of. I really appreciate the efforts put in by them in the first match, though the result may not have been enough for them," said Rawat.

"I don't know whether they will have the same strategy or not but we are ready to face them. We believe in scoring. We talk a lot with our players in the dressing room about the fact that you only win matches when you score goals," he added. "You don't win by defending. We have to put the ball in the opponents' goal, but at the same time, we also have to defend properly as it is an important aspect of football." Reflecting on their 0-2 defeat to Bhawanipore FC in the opening game, Hood stressed on the importance of finding the back of the net, despite the fact that his side had dominated possession.

"It is not enough to say that we played with an attractive brand of attacking football. At this level, and more so in the play-offs, any brand of football has to be effective. "Dominating possession was always a part of the plan and so was finding back of the net – our spirits and confidence rest on building awareness and belief of what must continue to happen and mistakes we don't intend to repeat again," said Hood. Despite a narrow 0-1 loss in their opening game against Mohammedan SC, Rawat said the spirit in the Garhwal camp is high, as the players have taken heart from a good performance against the Kolkata giants.

"It was a difficult game. But it was not a heartbreak for us. We are much more motivated after the loss. We are definitely going to bounce back harder, and that is the mentality of the side," Rawat said. With both the teams on the lookout for their first win in the tournament, Bengaluru boss Hood opined that the upcoming match would not be one for the faint-hearted, with the pace of the game set to be a rather high.

"We both have our backs against the wall and there is no way out but to fight it out for three points," said Hood. "I doubt the pace or temperament of the game will be cautious or careful from either team. It will boil down to who takes their chances better." PTI AH AH KHS KHS.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz president seeks to consolidate power amid political stalemate

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov strengthened his grip on power on Saturday by reshuffling top security officials and having his principal opponent, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, detained again just days after he left prison.The coun...

Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 ward flooded in Ambikapur Medical College due to heavy rains

The COVID-19 isolation ward of Ambikapur Medical College was flooded after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in the hospital. The drainage system can handle regular water flow and operates very systematically. But the ward simply got f...

Manipur CM push to Biofloc fish farming, asks Fisheries Dept to conduct training

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked the Fisheries Department to conduct training programmes on fish farming using Biofloc technology and create awareness among the breeders about it, even as some in Imphal East and West districts...

Oppn parties have 'division' in their DNA, alleges Adityanath

Hitting out at the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that division is in the DNA of these parties and they are trying to create a rift in society on caste and community lines. Addressing a virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020