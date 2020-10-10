IPL 13: Gill, Karthik guide KKR to 164/6 against Kings XI Punjab

Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik's half-centuries guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 164/6 against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday. After opting to bat first, KKR did not have a good start as they lost two early wickets. Opener Rahul Tripathi (4) was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Mohammed Shami in the third over while Nitish Rana (2) failed to contribute to the scoreboard.

In the fourth over, a big mix-up between Gill and Rana costed KKR in their second wicket. Both were caught at the same end of the crease. Eoin Morgan joined Gill in the middle and had a 49-run partnership for the third wicket. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi scalped the third wicket for Punjab. Morgan (24) was trying to go over the short boundary but he was caught at long-on by Glenn Maxwell.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and Gill played furiously and added a quick partnership of 82-run from 51 balls. Meanwhile, Gill amassed his sixth IPL half-century. Gill fell short of his crease while converting a single to two runs in the 18th over. He played a knock of 57 runs.

Andre Russell departed after scoring five runs. In pursuit of two runs, Karthik fell short of his crease and was run-out on the last ball of the innings. He played a knock of 58 runs off 29 balls including two sixes and eight fours. For Punjab, Shami, Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh scalped one wicket each. Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders post 164/6 (Shubman Gill 57, Dinesh Karthik 58, Arshdeep Singh 1-25) against Kings XI Punjab. (ANI)