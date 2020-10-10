Left Menu
Development News Edition

First-ever AIFF online futsal introductory certificate course underway

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has organised the first-ever online futsal introductory certificate course, which kicked off on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:54 IST
First-ever AIFF online futsal introductory certificate course underway
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has organised the first-ever online futsal introductory certificate course, which kicked off on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. Thirty candidates are taking part in the inaugural course, which will be considered a prerequisite for the AFC Futsal Level 1 Course. The instructors for the course are Joshua Stan Vaz along with Shailesh Karkera.

AIFF Head of Coach Education Savio Medeira said that this course will play a 'big role' in getting coaches ready for futsal. "The federation has been putting a lot of focus on futsal and even though the pandemic has created challenges, the vision remains intact. This online course will play a big role in preparing coaches for futsal and keep their interest as Indian football moves forward together," Medeira said in a statement.

"Similar to scouting, there is now a specialized pathway for futsal, which means that anyone can be a part of the Introductory Course and move directly to the Futsal Level 1. Earlier, there were pre-requisites of C-certificate and D-Certificate but since futsal is highly specialized, they have been removed," he continued. The course was inaugurated by Lt Col BMR Mehta, Head of Administration, AIFF. He welcomed all 30 candidates, focusing on the fact that Futsal is in the nascent stage and would require coaches and technical people to take it forward.

Course instructor Joshua Vaz said, "I'm very happy to be a part of this initiative started by Savio-sir. This course will help bring knowledge to aspiring futsal coaches. They will gain knowledge of futsal, the small differences between football and futsal, and how futsal can help Indian players become better footballers. "The response has been very positive from the participants and they are all very willing to learn. Over 200 applicants were there and I'm looking forward to the future courses and seeing all the coaches coming to the AFC Futsal Level 1 course."

The 30 participants in the course are as follows: Danswrang Basumatary, Abu Osama Shaikh, Radheshyam Ratansingh Rajpurohit, Jatin Tyagi, Chandrashekar Rao Chinta, Manish Ramesh Kajania, Avinash Kharel, Madhusudan Majumder, Abbas Shabbir Palitanawala, Navas Karanaparambil Abdulsamad, Sanjay Madhavrao Pillarisett, Chetan Shantilal Kugasiya, Jesus Antonio Nunes, Ajay Rawat, Chandan Kayal, Ajendra Gajendra Tripathi, Shiv Kumar, Sameer Sajeev Kapoor, Veeresh Hareeshwar Mallabadi, Deepak Suresh, Alhad Anant Joshi, Selvam N, Edwinraj Thomas, Aakaar Vijay Racharla, Chinmay Bora, Abhishek Goswami, Uttam Singh Negi, Tuhin Laha, Khelemba Ngangomcha, Clinton Monteiro. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rly aims to achieve 20 pc share in automobile transportation by 2020-21, Goyal meets industry leaders

With an aim to achieve a share of 20 per cent by the end of 2021-22 and 30 per cent by 2023-24 in the transportation of automobiles, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met auto industry leaders to encourage them to use the rail netwo...

Andhra Pradesh reports 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

A total of 5,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and 35 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.The total number reported cases in the state increased to 7,50,517, which includes 46,624 active cases and 6...

Govt assures Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, aid under PM Awas Yojana to Karauli priest's family, says BJP MP

The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the family members of the priest who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karaulis Bukna village, said BJP MP KL Meena o...

Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.The 19-year-old, who did not drop a set throughout the claycou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020