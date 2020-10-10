Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles titleReuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:12 IST
Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.
The 19-year-old, who did not drop a set throughout the claycourt tournament, is the youngest winner since Monica Seles lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 1992. Swiatek raced into a 3-0 lead for the loss of just three points before Kenin got into her groove, only for the Pole to bag the opening set on her opponent's serve after another trade of breaks.
Kenin received an off-court medical treatment on her left thigh after the third game of the second set and world number 54 Swiatek went on to win the remaining games to claim the title.
