Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: McCullum encouraged me to bat up in the order, says Karthik

After defeating Kings XI Punjab by two-run in a thrilling encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik credited team's head coach Brendon McCullum for encouraging him to bat up in the order.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:40 IST
IPL 13: McCullum encouraged me to bat up in the order, says Karthik
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo/ BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Kings XI Punjab by two-run in a thrilling encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik credited team's head coach Brendon McCullum for encouraging him to bat up in the order. Karthik came in to bat at number five and played a knock of 58 runs from 29 balls. Shubman Gill (57) and Karthik's fifties guided them to 164/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Karthik was adjourned Player of the Match.

"McCullum has been encouraging me to bat higher, though I always feel I bat better somewhere in the middle. We have had these conversations, but at the end, I give him the credit for keeping me in a place where I can contribute to the team's success," Karthik told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell hurt himself while attempting to save a boundary at mid-off and went off the field after crashing into the advertisement board.

Karthik said that the Windies flamboyant player is a key member of their side and they will 'look up at him'. The skipper further praised Prasidh Krishna who returned with the figures of 4-29 in his fours overs. "Whenever Russell gets injured, my heart is always in my mouth because he is a very key player for us. We need to look up at him and make sure he's okay. Krishna is special, and is close to a spot for the India white-ball team. He has to make some adjustments but the way he bowled in the second spell shows why he is one of the better bowlers in India," Karthik said.

KXIP collapsed from 149/2 to 158/5 in the last two overs as KKR bowlers made a comeback to clinch the final ball thriller. KXIP needed 14 runs off the final over but Sunil Narine exceptional bowling performance denied Punjab a much-needed win. In the final ball, Glenn Maxwell smashed a four that almost looked a six as KXIP lost the match by 2 runs.

"I think Narine stands up for us all the time, he's always looking out for the team. A lot of credit goes to Morgan for having the world's best captain around. He keeps things very positive. As for the Maxwell shot, I was hoping it would land just short, and that's exactly what ended up happening. Not easy to hit a shot over cover under pressure. But credit to the bowlers for finishing it really well with the ball. Chasing 165 runs, KXIP got off to a solid start and smashed 47 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay. Also, Andre Russell dropped a skier from Rahul giving the KXIP skipper a second chance.The duo completed the 100-run mark in the 13th over with both Mayank and Rahul smashing their respective half-century as KXIP looked solid in the chase.

KKR got their first breakthrough when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Mayank in the 15th over. With 50 runs still needed, Nicholas Pooran came out to bat and started off from where he had left the other night. KXIP rushed to 136/1 in 16 overs as the Rahul led-side looked comfortable in the chase. However, in a knick of time, Sunil Narine dismissed Pooran when KXIP needed 21 runs from 16 balls.

In the end, KXIP fell three runs short of the target courtesy of some fine bowling by Narine and Prasidh Krishna. KKR will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Less practice is better for Bottas and Hamilton

Even if practice makes perfect, six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas would still like less of it. Bottas took pole position at the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader H...

Pradhan seeks Centre's intervention to repeal Odisha University Bill

Dubbing the Odisha University Amendment Bill as draconian and regressive, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has once again sought the Centres intervention to repeal it to ensure autonomy of higher education institutes in the state. The Bill...

Benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics instead of surgery

According to a new study, the results from a clinical trial shed light on when antibiotics instead of surgery might be the better choice for treating appendicitis in some patients. The study was carried by researchers with The University of...

Two ADG-rank IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night transferred two IPS officers of the additional director general of police ADG- rank, an official saidADG establishment Piyush Anand and ADG Railway Sanjay Singhal will be swapping postsThe seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020