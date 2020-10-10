Left Menu
French Open: Iga Swiatek becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Iga Swiatek notched a straight-sets win over American Sofia Kenin to clinch the French Open title and become Poland's first major singles winner.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:16 IST
Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek. Image Credit: ANI

Iga Swiatek notched a straight-sets win over American Sofia Kenin to clinch the French Open title and become Poland's first major singles winner. Swiatek secured her maiden Grand Slam title, after defeating fourth seed Kenin on Saturday.

The unseeded 19-year-old withstood relentless ball-striking from the American to prevail 6-4, 6-1, and become the first Grand Slam champion from Poland. "First of all I'm not very good at speeches so sorry because I won my last tournament like three years ago and I really don't know who to thank, but I want to thank every person that's made this tournament possible because in these times it was pretty hard for the federation, the organisation to do the tournament," the tournament's official website quoted Swiatek as saying.

"I'm pretty happy we can still do our job, and enjoy and entertain people so thank you very much. It's crazy for me because I was watching every year how Rafa lifts the trophy so it's crazy that I'm in the same place but I want to thank all the fans and the people who are watching in Poland. I know it's pretty crazy back home," she added. Swiatek is the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to clinch the title without conceding a set.

Meanwhile, in the men's final Novak Djokovic will be locking horns with Rafael Nadal on Sunday. (ANI)

