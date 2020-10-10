Left Menu
Rugby-Exeter cruise past Bath to reach fifth straight Premiership final

Victory sent Exeter into the Oct. 24 Twickenham showpiece where they will meet Wasps, who defeated Bristol Bears 47-24 to reach their first final in three years. Bath enjoyed early spells of possession in the Exeter territory but the Chiefs recovered to score from their first attacking position at Sandy Park.

The victory sent Exeter into the Oct. 24 Twickenham showpiece where they will meet Wasps, who defeated Bristol Bears 47-24 to reach their first final in three years. Image Credit: Flickr

Exeter Chiefs remained on course for a domestic and European double after delivering a clinical five-try display to beat Bath 35-6 in the Premiership semi-final on Saturday. The victory sent Exeter into the Oct. 24 Twickenham showpiece where they will meet Wasps, who defeated Bristol Bears 47-24 to reach their first final in three years.

Bath enjoyed early spells of possession in the Exeter territory but the Chiefs recovered to score from their first attacking position at Sandy Park. Lock Jonny Hill crossed the try line in the 16th minute for the hosts before captain Joe Simmonds added the extras.

Rhys Priestland slotted home two penalties in four minutes for Bath to cut the deficit down to one point, only for Exeter to turn up the intensity from the restart. Luke Cowan-Dickie burrowed over from close range at the half-hour mark after Stuart Hogg set up the attacking platform with a powerful run.

Exeter was reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes after Hill was shown a yellow card for a shoulder charge but they weathered the worst of the storm to reach halftime with an eight-point lead. A Stuart Hogg try early in the second half followed by Hill's second sealed the victory before Ollie Devoto burrowed over for a score against his former club.

Rob Baxter's Exeter faces French club Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup final on Oct. 17 before a fifth consecutive Premiership final appearance at Twickenham. The last time Exeter and Wasps met in the title decider was 2017 when Exeter came out on top to win their first-ever top division title.

