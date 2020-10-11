Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six; Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record and more

Hatton takes three-shot lead into final round at BMW PGA Championship England's Tyrrell Hatton took control of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday as overnight leaders Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick both failed to impress on day three at Wentworth Club in Surrey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 10:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six; Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Saints WR Thomas (ankle) questionable vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas followed up three days of limited practices by being listed as questionable for Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas, 27, is working his way back from a left ankle injury sustained in the Saints' season-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

Davis probable, Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six

Forward Anthony Davis will likely suit up for the Lakers in the NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday despite aggravating a heel contusion on Friday, while Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic has been listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Davis injured the heel late in the first quarter of the Lakers' 111-108 loss and briefly left the game. He returned but appeared to struggle to get up the floor late in the game, which cut his team's advantage in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Teenager Swiatek dazzles in Paris to claim first Grand Slam title

Securing a first Grand Slam title is supposed to be an arduous undertaking but 19-year-old Iga Swiatek crowned an extraordinary fortnight to win the French Open in a blaze of winners on Saturday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1. Swiatek, who had dropped only 23 games en route to the final, produced another audacious display of shot-making to become Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion.

Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record

Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title. In one of the sport's greatest rivalries, Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 55 times with the Serbian leading 29-26.

Rays' Brosseau gets last laugh on Yanks' Chapman

Six weeks ago, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman fired a 101 mph pitch near the head of Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Mike Brosseau, sparking a benches-clearing incident and enflaming the bad blood between the teams. Brosseau got the final say in the pseudo-feud Friday night, hitting the game-winning homer off Chapman, giving the Rays a 2-1 win over the Yankees in the decisive fifth game of the American League Division Series at San Diego.

MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests

Major League Soccer has postponed two Sunday matches after players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the league said. The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City has been postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Columbus Crew staff.

Hatton takes three-shot lead into final round at BMW PGA Championship

England's Tyrrell Hatton took control of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday as overnight leaders Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick both failed to impress on day three at Wentworth Club in Surrey. Hatton produced a brilliant round three-under-par 69 to sit at 14-under overall heading into the final day, three shots clear of nearest challengers Joachim B Hansen of Denmark and Frenchman Victor Perez.

Golf: Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday. Overnight co-leader Laird was sensational off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways and nearly taking the lead with a birdie putt on 18 that found a piece of the cup but refused to drop, much to the Scot's disbelief.

Rays' Snell opposes Astros' Valdez in ALCS opener

Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell will oppose fellow left-hander Framber Valdez when the Rays face the Houston Astros on Sunday in the opener of the American League Championship Series at San Diego. Snell, 27, will be making his fourth postseason start and sixth overall appearance of his career. He is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA.

Red Sox owner to take Fenway Sports public through merger with RedBall: source

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp to take his famed sports holding company Fenway Sports Group LLC public, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday. The deal being discussed would merge Fenway Sports Group with RedBall Acquisition Corp and will value the owner of the Liverpool Football Club at around $8 billion including debt, the source said, asking not to be identified.

