I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli

Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better. Kohli, who was struggling with his form early in the tournament, blasted an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls in RCB's 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night. The India skipper credited the pull shots against Jasprit Bumrah in the super over against Mumbai Indians in a September 28 clash for freeing him up.

"I was trying to do too much and putting too much pressure on myself, taking focus away from what I need to do - watch the ball and bat. Sometimes you forget you're only a player out there, and the responsibility then kicks in," Kohli said in the post-match presentation. "If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened and you don't play as a player. Your skills are also required for your team's success. That Super Over where I had to strike every ball, else we would have lost, really opened my mindset. And then I started enjoying training, enjoying batting." Kohli was adjudged the man of the match as RCB registered their fourth win in six games. The skipper termed the 37-run victory over CSK on a tricky pitch as one of their most complete performances.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half," Kohli said. "From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch," Kohli further added.

The skipper spoke about the need to build on the momentum as they have some back-to-back games coming up. "Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," he said.

"It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalise," Kohli said. Washington Sundar, who took two wickets in this three overs, said: "Glad to be given this role, I am very happy bowling in the powerplay especially against two great batsmen, that too against a team like CSK, to be able to perform well, I feel confident.

"So far it's been going good. Everything has been working to the plan. I have also been planning a lot for different batsmen. Hopefully it works going deep into the tournament as well." Sundar praised pacer Chris Morris, who returned with three wickets in his first game this season. "Morris was brilliant in his first game, Isuru bowled very well, Chahal took the crucial wicket of Mahi bhai. Everything went well today for us and I'm very happy." PTI ATK PM PM

