Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54 Kane Williamson not out 22 Priyam Garg run out (Archer/Buttler) 15 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-96, 3-122, 4-158 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-25-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-31-0, Kartik Tyagi 3-0-29-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-31-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-35-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-7-0.