PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:27 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54 Kane Williamson not out 22 Priyam Garg run out (Archer/Buttler) 15 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-96, 3-122, 4-158 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-25-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-31-0, Kartik Tyagi 3-0-29-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-31-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-35-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-7-0.MORE PTI SSC SSCSSC

IPL 13: Manish Pandey hits half-century as SRH set target of 159 runs for RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH scored 158 runs from their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while David Warner scored 48 in the match as SRH managed ...

