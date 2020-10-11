Manish Pandey completes 3,000 runs in IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday achieved another milestone as he completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandey achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium. He was nine-run short of the milestone figure. He played a knock of 54 including three sixes and two fours.

The right-handed batsman became the 16th player in the IPL history to accumulate 3,000 runs in the tournament. The 31-year-old was the first Indian player to score a century in the IPL. In the 2009 edition of IPL, which was played in South Africa, Pandey scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Pandey had a great outing last season where he scored 344 runs in 12 games at an average of 43. He scored most runs in the 2014 edition where he accumulated 401 runs with a high score of 94. RCB captain Virat Kohli is at the top of IPL's all-time leading run-scorer list followed by Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Pandey's teammate and captain David Warner is at the fourth spot in the table. (ANI)