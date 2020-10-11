Left Menu
ISL: Odisha FC conducts webinar for budding coaches and players

In a bid to develop football from the grassroots in Odisha, Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC conducted a webinar for budding coaches and players.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:10 IST
ISL: Odisha FC conducts webinar for budding coaches and players
Odisha FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to develop football from the grassroots in Odisha, Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC conducted a webinar for budding coaches and players. In the webinar titled 'Principles of Attack and Defense in Football', the club's grassroots coaches Mahabir Nath and Aiswaryan Pillai shared their experience and spoke to the participants regarding various skills and techniques involved in the sport.

Explaining more about the webinar, Nath said in a statement, "In last season, we had many programs with coaches and players from Odisha but this year because of the coronavirus pandemic we are doing it online. People here are very enthusiastic and passionate about learning the basics of modern football. It's always a great feeling to educate the players and coaches of the State." OFC's grassroots manager Suvam Das expressed, "We had plans to promote the sport and arrange workshops in every corner of Odisha this year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to make some adjustments in our plans. Now, we are trying to reach out to as many aspiring coaches and budding players through webinars and online sessions. I am glad to see such interest among the participants." (ANI)

