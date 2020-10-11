Left Menu
After suffering a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner praised opponents' Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag for their match-winning performance.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:35 IST
IPL 13: Tewatia, Parag played exceptionally well, says Warner after defeat
Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner praised opponents' Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag for their match-winning performance. After opting to bat first, SRH put a total of 158 runs on the board during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. However, Parag and Tewatia's unbeaten knock of 42 and 45 respectively guided Rajasthan Royals to a five-wicket win.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't cross the line there, but that's what happens in cricket. We got two guys that are set and taking it deep, it's always hard to control. It's good to see good battle out there, credit to the way he (Tewatia) played. He came out and played his shots and played very bravely and got his team across the line," Warner said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports. "We have done it in the past where we have held him (Rashid Khan) back and obviously these two guys (Parag and Tewatia) played exceptionally well and obviously there was a dropped chance out there which we try to take every day of the week but that's what happens in the game of cricket," he added.

Warner then said he is taking a lot of positives from the game. "I think that (pitches slowing down) sort of suits our bowling attack, tonight some of our decisions at the top of the mark just weren't there and we probably bowled the wrong ball at times. There is a lot of positives from this game for us and we will take that on into the next game," he said.

SRH is currently on the fifth spot on the points table with six points from seven matches.

