Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We showed our depth today, says Smith after 5-wicket win over SRH

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith credited Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Prag for showing 'great composure' in the middle and showing their depth after the top-order struggled to put runs on the scoreboard against SunRisers Hyderabad.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:52 IST
IPL 13: We showed our depth today, says Smith after 5-wicket win over SRH
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith credited Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Prag for showing 'great composure' in the middle and showing their depth after the top-order struggled to put runs on the scoreboard against SunRisers Hyderabad. Tewatia and Parag played cautiously in the starting and then changed gear in the last five overs. The duo started taking on Hyderabad bowlers from 17th over as they scored 18 off it.

In the next over, Tewatia added 14 runs off Rashid. The duo added a massive 85-run match-winning stand for the side. Tewatia scored 45 off 28 while Parag smashed 42 including two sixes. "I thought Rahul and Riyan as a young kid showed great composure. Stokesy obviously didn't come off tonight. Or top four didn't fire, but today showed our depth," Smith told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, playing in his first game of the tournament, failed to impress with the bat as he opened the innings along with Jos Buttler. He scored five runs and gave seven runs in his one over. "With Stokesy back it brings a nice balance to us. He's been impressive, hasn't he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he's a terrific player for us. I don't think it was the easiest wicket and the square boundaries are quite big too. So great composure from Parag. Proud that he could come back in and score some runs straight up," the skipper said.

Chasing a moderate target of 159, Rajasthan had the worst possible start as they lost three early wickets in the powerplay. Robin Uthappa (18) and Sanju Samson (26) failed to convert their starts to a big total. For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each.

Earlier, skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey's knocks guided Hyderabad to 159/4 in their 20 overs. Warner scored 48 runs while Pandey amassed 54 runs. Meanwhile, Pandey completed his 3,000 runs in the IPL. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also did his bit as he played a cameo towards the end with an unbeaten 22 off 12 balls that included two sixes. With Pandey getting out in the 18th over, it was crucial for Williamson to ensure that SRH finish well.

Rajasthan Royals are at the sixth spot with six points in seven games so far. They will next play against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on October 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court nominee Barrett pledges fealty to law as Senate hearing looms

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators in her high-stakes confirmation hearing this week that she will approach cases based on the law, not her personal views, as Democrats urged her to step aside on an upcoming cha...

GOP US. Rep. Bost of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest lawmaker now confirmed to have the virus. The Republican whose district covers most of deep southern Illinois tested positive late Thursday, according to a stateme...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and the 'GOAT' debate of men's tennis

Mens tennis has been dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic since the early 2000s. Following are some key facts and records as the trio battle for the top spot in the race to be crowned the Greatest of All Time. GRAND S...

Soccer-Premier League, UK govt critical of reform plan from top clubs

Proposals from Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday and the UK government and fans. Liverpool and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020