King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: Petrucci braves wet conditions; Davis probable, Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling: Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium. The race was delayed by a heavy downpour just moments before the start time at Bugatti Circuit and changed the fortunes of Championship contenders Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir -- who had never started a wet race before.

Davis probable, Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six

Forward Anthony Davis will likely suit up for the Lakers in the NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday despite aggravating a heel contusion on Friday, while Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic has been listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Davis injured the heel late in the first quarter of the Lakers' 111-108 loss and briefly left the game. He returned but appeared to struggle to get up the floor late in the game, which cut his team's advantage in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Hamilton matches Schumacher's record with 91st win

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship. While the Briton triumphed at the Nuerburgring, the German circuit where Ferrari great Schumacher won five times, team mate Valtteri Bottas suffered a huge hit to his title hopes with a first retirement of the season.

Top 25 roundup: No. 21 Texas A&M topples No. 4 Florida

Seth Small connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 21 Texas A&M to a 41-38 comeback win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (2-1) secured their first win over an Associated Press top 5-ranked team in the three-year tenure of coach Jimbo Fisher. The lone giveaway by the Gators (2-1) -- -- a fumble by running back Malik Davis -- cost them the game.

Cycling: Guerreiro wins Giro d'Italia ninth stage, fellow Portuguese Almeida retains pink

Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d'Italia in 31 years when he claimed the ninth stage, a 208-km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday. The EF-Education First rider beat fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Spain by jumping away in the last 300 metres of the final climb.

French Open to have night sessions in 2021: organisers

The French Open will have night sessions that will be televised in France exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as of next year, organisers said on Sunday. The French tennis federation said that one match a day, from the first Monday until the quarter-finals, would start at 2100 local time.

Sailing: America's Cup holders capsize in practice - report

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturday's incident was the second time the team have flipped 'Te Aihe', as their yacht is named, during training.

Babos and Mladenovic enjoy sweet revenge after U.S. Open drama

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic enjoyed some sweet revenge following their U.S. Open heartbreak as they retained their French Open doubles title to claim their fourth Grand Slam as a pair on Sunday. Hungary's Babos and local favourite Kristina Mladenovic, who were withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 protocols, have now won four of the last 11 women's majors with a 6-4 7-5 victory against Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the Roland Garros final.

Golf: Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday. Overnight co-leader Laird was sensational off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways and nearly taking the lead with a birdie putt on 18 that found a piece of the cup but refused to drop, much to Scot's disbelief.

King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. Tennis fans would have been salivating at the prospect of another epic clash in one of the sport's greatest rivalries but it proved to be one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in the Open era under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

