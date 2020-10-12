Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal, France lose perfect records; England beats Belgium

England moved a point ahead of second-place Belgium and three above Denmark which beat Iceland 3-0. STALEMATES Italy was held to a 0-0 draw against Poland but remained top of its group after the Netherlands drew by the same score against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:03 IST
Portugal, France lose perfect records; England beats Belgium

Portugal and France lost their perfect records in this season's UEFA Nations League after playing out a 0-0 draw against each other, and Belgium saw its 13-match unbeaten run ended by a 2-1 defeat against England. Two of the sport's best forwards were kept quiet at a chilly Stade de France on Sunday.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo had a good chance in the second minute of injury time, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris palmed away his angled shot from the left. France's Kylian Mbappe was substituted near the end after having failed to make an impression against the Nations League champion's resolute defense. Portugal stays top in Group 3 of League A, ahead of France on goal difference, with both teams on seven points.

Third-place Croatia has three points after beating Sweden 2-1. Substitute Andrej Kramarić scored the winner in that match, nine minutes after coming off the bench. ENGLAND COMEBACK England came from behind to beat Belgium and move top in Group 2 of League A.

Marcus Rashford's penalty cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's spot kick in the first half before Mason Mount's looping, deflected shot clinched England's first victory over a top-ranked team in nine years. England moved a point ahead of second-place Belgium and three above Denmark which beat Iceland 3-0.

STALEMATES Italy was held to a 0-0 draw against Poland but remained top of its group after the Netherlands drew by the same score against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The match was supposed to pit two of Europe's top goalscorers against each other in Robert Lewandowski and Ciro Immobile. However, Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly left Immobile on the bench.

Italy is a point above the Netherlands and Poland in Group 1 of League A. It plays the Netherlands on Wednesday. HAALAND HAT TRICK Erling Haaland netted a hat trick to help Norway thrash Romania 4-0 and assuage its European Championship playoff disappointment.

Alexander Sørloth scored Norway's other goal. Haaland already has six goals in the competition. Norway lost a Euro 2020 playoff to Serbia on Thursday.

Norway is level on six points with leader Austria in Group 1 of League B. Austria beat host Northern Ireland 1-0.

OTHER MATCHES Finland beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Group 4 of League B and Ireland drew 0-0 against Wales. Also in League B, it was: Israel 1, Czech Republic 2; Scotland 1, Slovakia 0; Russia 1, Turkey 1; and Serbia 0, Hungary 1.

There were four draws in League C: Armenia 2, Georgia 2; Estonia 3, North Macedonia 3; Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0; and Lithuania 2, Belarus 2. Also, Greece beat Moldova 2-0 and Slovenia won 1-0 in Kosovo. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure dues of sugarcane farmers are cleared: Bajwa to PM

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and ensure that dues of sugarcane farmers in Punjab are released. In his letter, Bajwa said sugar mills having unpaid d...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubb...

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.Nokias 5G Business ...

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020